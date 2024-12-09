Abir Gulaal: Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s highly anticipated rom-com wraps up filming in London? Here’s what we know

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor commenced filming of their romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal, at various locations in and around London on September 29, 2024. Now, according to the latest reports, the duo has reportedly completed filming in the British capital. The film is helmed by director Aarti S. Bagdi, known for Chalti Rahe Zindagi, and is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures.

As reported by Filmfare, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film has wrapped up a 40-day shooting schedule in London. Reports also suggest that the film will initially be screened for select audiences. It also mentions that the makers intend to promote the film internationally, with plans to showcase it at various film festivals as the first step.

After its run at prominent global film festivals, the team behind this cross-cultural project will make decisions regarding its theatrical release. Indian audiences can expect the movie to hit theaters sometime in the latter half of 2025.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the producers of Abir Gulaal discussed Fawad Khan's involvement in the film, highlighting his enormous global fan following. They expressed their confidence that audiences, especially his fans, would warmly receive the film, as it presents him in one of his most charming roles.

They also anticipated that the on-screen chemistry between Fawad and Vaani Kapoor would captivate viewers with their compelling performances and undeniable appeal.

Director Aarti S. Bagdi shared insights into the plot, revealing that the film follows the journey of two individuals who, by chance, help each other heal, with love emerging as an unexpected outcome. Fawad earned much appreciation and love for his roles in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons, and more.

Abir Gulaal features Fawad Khan in the role of a UK-based chef. Apart from Vaani, the film also stars Lisa Hayden. Abir Gulaal is being directed by Arti Bagdi and is produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. As always, Filmfare will bring you the latest updates from this exciting project shortly.

