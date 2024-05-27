7 best Vaani Kapoor movies that showcase her impressive acting skills

Vaani Kapoor is a rising star in Bollywood. The actress is known for her captivating screen presence and versatility. Debuting with the quirky rom-com Shuddh Desi Romance, she impressed audiences with her portrayal of the bold Tara. Kapoor has since showcased her acting range in diverse films.

In Vaani Kapoor’s movie list, she has played the fiery love interest Sona in the action-packed Shamshera and the strong-willed Maanvi, a transgender woman, in the critically acclaimed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani Kapoor’s movie list also includes high-octane films like War and Bell Bottom have solidified her position as a leading actress capable of captivating audiences in both commercial and critically acclaimed projects.

The actress has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty like Raid 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Khel Khel Mein. But, before that let’s check out some of Vaani Kapoor’s best movies here!

7 best Vaani Kapoor movies that you can add to your weekend watch list

Befikre

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s movie Befikre follows Dharam, a free-spirited Delhi boy in Paris, and Shyra, a wild, French-born Indian girl. Their chance encounter sparks a passionate romance. They embark on a whirlwind of carefree adventures, living in the moment. However, their contrasting personalities and ideas about love soon lead to clashes.

As their relationship unravels, they must decide if love requires commitment or if freedom is the key. The film explores the complexities of love and the courage it takes to take a leap of faith.

Shamshera

In Shamshera, a fiery period action film, Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role. One is Shamshera, a fierce warrior leading a rebellion against the ruthless, British-backed General Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). Vaani Kapoor portrays Sona, a talented dancer and Shamshera's love interest. The film explores freedom, resistance, and the fight against oppression. Sona's strength and spirit intertwine with Shamshera's fight.

War

War is a high-octane action thriller with Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, a rogue RAW agent, and Tiger Shroff as Khalid, a dedicated agent tasked with eliminating him. This is one of Vaani Kapoor’s best movies, she portrays Naina, Kabir's girlfriend, and a single mother.

Though her screen time is limited, Naina's character is crucial to the plot. Some speculate she might hold a secret that fuels the central conflict between Kabir and Khalid. Packed with stunning stunts and hand-to-hand combat, War keeps you guessing about Naina's true role in this action extravaganza.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui tells a unique love story. Ayushmann Khurrana plays Manu, a gym owner focused on fitness competitions. His life takes an unexpected turn when Vaani Kapoor enters the scene as Maanvi, the new Zumba instructor.

They fall for each other, but their romance faces a challenge when Manu discovers Maanvi is a transgender woman. The film explores themes of acceptance, love beyond societal norms, and the courage to embrace individuality. Vaani Kapoor's portrayal of Maanvi garnered praise for its sensitivity and strength.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor’s movie Shuddh Desi Romance explores modern love in small-town India. Sushant plays Raghu, a commitment-phobic man who leaves his bride at the altar. Parineeti Chopra portrays Gayatri, his live-in partner. Vaani enters the scene as Tara, a bold and outspoken woman who falls for Raghu.

The film navigates love triangles, contrasting views on relationships (live-in vs. arranged marriage), and the challenges of following your heart. This is also Vaani Kapoor's first movie as her role as fiery Tara marked a promising start to her Bollywood career.

Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom, a 2021 spy thriller, takes inspiration from real-life 1980s hijackings in India. Akshay Kumar portrays RAW agent, tasked with a critical mission. Vaani Kapoor plays Radhika, Bell Bottom's wife. While not a central character in the espionage plot, Radhika provides emotional support and stability for Bell Bottom as he navigates the dangers of his undercover work. The film showcases the pressure on families of covert operatives and the strength it takes for them to stand by their loved ones.

Aaha Kalyanam

Aaha Kalyanam is a 2014 romantic comedy remake. Vaani Kapoor plays Meera, an ambitious entrepreneur who runs a wedding planning business. Nani, the male lead, is a carefree college graduate unsure of his future.

Their paths cross at a wedding, and a clash of personalities leads them to become business partners in a quirky wedding planning company. Despite initial friction, their contrasting styles spark a fun rivalry that blossoms into romance. The film explores following your dreams, the importance of teamwork, and of course, the power of love.

In conclusion, Vaani Kapoor’s movies gave her career a quick boost to become a prominent figure in Bollywood. The actress has been winning hearts with her captivating presence and versatile acting skills. Vaani Kapoor's star is undoubtedly on the rise, and she remains a compelling presence in both commercial and critically acclaimed cinema.

