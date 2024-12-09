Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt in his ‘aashiq turned villain’ era will give you chills; see FIRST look from Tiger Shroff starrer

Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood's legendary stars, has officially joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's highly anticipated Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff. The filmmakers have unveiled an intense first-look poster featuring Dutt in a fierce and commanding avatar and it will surely give you chills.

The poster captures Sanjay Dutt seated on a throne, his clothes stained with blood, cradling a lifeless woman in his arms, his expression radiating both pain and fury. The powerful tagline, "Every Aashiq Is A Villain," has heightened the intrigue among fans.

With his rugged charm and magnetic screen presence, Sanjay Dutt's inclusion promises to bring an electrifying edge to the Baaghi franchise.

See the first-look poster here:

Earlier, the makers released the first-look poster of Tiger Shroff in a fierce, unforgiving persona, sitting in a blood-soaked bathroom. His shirt is open, revealing his chiseled six-pack abs, as he grips a bloodied axe in one hand and a beer bottle in the other.

The stark, intense image features a lifeless body on the floor, suggesting the aftermath of a brutal confrontation. Tiger’s haunting gaze and the dark, foreboding atmosphere create a sense of tension, sure to send a chill down anyone’s spine.

See post here:

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Baaghi 4 was in development, and now the anticipation has reached new heights. This high-energy action thriller brings together Tiger Shroff and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for an exciting reunion, guaranteeing another action-packed hit from this dynamic duo.

Advertisement

Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha, promises to deliver raw, high-octane action. The Baaghi franchise, fronted by action sensation Tiger Shroff, has built a reputation for its thrilling sequences and engaging storylines.

With Sajid Nadiadwala at the helm, known for crafting blockbuster hits with gripping narratives, the fourth installment is set to raise the bar even higher. Dutt's addition in a pivotal role is expected to amplify the intensity, adding a new dimension to the saga.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated for release on September 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi claims right faces are not always good actors and admits filmmakers have misconceptions