Adah Sharma addresses backlash over moving into Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Mumbai: ‘This is a free country and everyone…’

Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story recently faced backlash after moving into the Mumbai flat previously occupied by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the criticism, she remained unfazed, stating that in a free country, everyone has the right to have an opinion.

Adah Sharma recently moved into the late Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai, sparking some backlash. Critics accused her of using Sushant's name for publicity. Responding to the controversy, Adah told India Today that it's not possible to respond to every opinion and emphasized that people are free to voice their thoughts in a democratic country.

She remained focused on her work, choosing not to be affected by the negativity surrounding the situation. "This is a free country, and everyone has the right to have an opinion. If they feel about something, they should... and continue to do so," she said.

The actress further emphasized her stance by stating that she doesn't feel the need to justify her actions to anyone. She expressed confidence in her decisions and highlighted her contentment with her new home, asserting that she values her personal space and won’t alter herself based on others' opinions.

Adah Sharma conveyed a sense of comfort and happiness in her living situation, reinforcing her belief in staying true to herself. She said, "I am really all settled in the house, and I really love the place."

Earlier, in a conversation with Instant Bollywood, she addressed concerns about her decision to move into Sushant Singh Rajput's flat. She dismissed the notion of fear, questioning why anyone should feel scared in such a situation.

The Kerala Story actress elaborated that if one hasn’t done anything wrong, there’s no basis for fear. She asserted that only those burdened with guilt or wrongdoing would have a reason to feel apprehensive about their choices, reflecting her confidence in her actions and choices.

In addition to her Bollywood ventures, Adah Sharma has showcased her talent across various regional film industries, including Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. She first gained attention with her Bollywood debut in the horror film 1920, but it was her captivating performance in Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story that made her a household name.

Looking ahead, Adah is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Reeta Sanyal, where she will portray a resourceful advocate who adopts different personas to tackle her cases, promising an exciting new role for the versatile actress.

