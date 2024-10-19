Aditya Roy Kapur spills most desirable traits he looks for in a woman; says, ‘Someone who speaks their mind...'

The wait is over, and Aditya Roy Kapur has finally unveiled the qualities he finds most desirable in a woman. The Bollywood heartthrob's response is bound to steal your hearts, just as it did ours. He revealed that he values a woman who speaks her mind, finding it engaging and appealing.

During a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Aditya Roy Kapur shared what he finds most attractive in a woman. He highlighted the importance of a good sense of humor, honesty, and the ability to speak one's mind, considering these traits to be highly engaging.

He also emphasized the appeal of someone who is passionate about what they do, showing a genuine dedication to their pursuits. The Night Manager said, "I think a sense of humor is great. Being honest is also great, and someone who speaks their mind is an interactive thing. Being passionate about the thing that they are doing.”

Aditya Roy Kapur playfully asked Kareena Kapoor Khan if she was expecting a more "masaledaar" (spicy) answer. With a laugh, she responded, "Not masaledaar, but at least something!"

During the same interview, Kareena also quizzed Aditya on dealing with ‘ghosting’ in relationships, and he admitted that he opts for blocking instead, finding it simpler than dealing with a flood of messages. He said, “A hundred messages! I’m bad with my phone anyway. My whole day will go by, and I'll just... block.”

Advertisement

When the conversation shifted to his relationship status, Aditya playfully dodged by saying he was "chilling." Kareena teased him about always being in that mode, to which he confidently declared himself a "chiller."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his upcoming film Metro... In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen Sharma, apart from Adi.

Initially, the film was set to release on September 13, 2024, but its premiere has been pushed to November 29, 2024, building anticipation for this multi-starrer drama.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur REACTS to question of being 'commitment phobic': 'You have to feel compelled to get into...'