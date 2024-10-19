Aditya Roy Kapur REACTS to question of being 'commitment phobic': 'You have to feel compelled to get into...'

Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur, known as one of the nation's most charming actors, recently opened up about his personal life on a show. Addressing the topic of commitment, he shared that he's not commitment-phobic, pointing out his long-term relationships during his younger years. Aditya explained that being in a relationship requires a genuine desire and a compelling connection, rather than just a fear of being alone.

In a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want, Aditya Roy Kapur addressed whether he's afraid of commitment. Reflecting on his dating history, he dismissed the idea of being commitemnt phobic, sharing that he had long-term relationships in his younger years, including some that lasted for several years. He expressed that his past proves he's not one to shy away from commitment.

The Night Manager actor said, I can’t say I’m commitment phobic because I had long-term relationships when I was younger, like a five-year relationship and a three-year relationship. I should not think I'm commitment-phobic.”

Aditya Roy Kapur went on to explain that entering a relationship should come from a genuine desire to be with someone, rather than a need to avoid being alone. "You have to feel compelled to get into something with someone and you have to feel like you really want it. You aren’t getting into it just because you don't like being on your own," he said.

He responded by saying that he's content and emotionally self-sufficient on his own. While he enjoys having love in his life, he noted that it brings a different kind of fulfillment, highlighting the balance between being independent and embracing the joy of a loving relationship.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next project, Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma and many more.

Originally set for a September 13, 2024 release, Metro... In Dino has now been rescheduled to hit theaters on November 29, 2024.