Saif Ali Khan kissing wife Kareena Kapoor in this UNSEEN pic from their anniversary celebration is proof their match is made in heaven

Bollywood's beloved couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, recently whisked away for a stylish anniversary celebration. Now, an unseen wedding anniversary celebration photo has gone viral, capturing a tender moment of Saif kissing Kareena—a heartwarming reminder of their undeniable chemistry. This snapshot beautifully showcases their deep love for each other, reinforcing the notion that they are truly a match made in heaven.

In photos shared by Saif Ali Khan's fan page, he is captured planting a sweet kiss on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cheek, while she beams with joy, posing for the camera. The following image showcases the couple elegantly standing side by side in what appears to be a beautiful garden.

Kareena exuded effortless style and confidence in her chic, loose white co-ord set paired with comfy slippers, while Saif kept it casual in a simple blue t-shirt and loose trousers. Together, they looked absolutely lovely, reminding us why they are such an admired couple.

Alongside the cherished photo, the fan page added an enthusiastic caption, “Hayeeee #DilHarare!! Got our hands on some exclusive #Saifeena moments straight from SAK himself! This is the love he gives us in return, and we’re absolutely loving it! A happy wedding anniversary gift for us We love youuuuuu.”

Kareena Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at the stunning Pataudi Palace. In her story, Saif is seen standing on the lush grass, gazing at the magnificent mansion with his back to the camera, dressed casually in a blue tee and jeans. Kareena complemented the post with a heart sticker.

She also provided a glimpse of their son, Taimur Ali Khan, enjoying some volleyball inside the palace at night. Kareena captioned the image, “My kind of celebration,” accompanied by a red heart and rainbow emojis, perfectly capturing the joyful moment.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan exchanged vows at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, on October 16, 2012. Their love story began while filming Yash Raj Films' Tashan in 2008. The couple became parents to their first son, Taimur, in 2016, followed by the arrival of their second son, Jeh, in 2021.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, while Saif Ali Khan starred in Devara: Part 1, alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

