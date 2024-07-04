Ae Dil Hai Mushkil QUIZ: Think you’ve watched Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma starrer enough? Answer 9 fun questions to find out

The romantic-musical drama film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated Bollywood movies. The film boasted a dream cast consisting of Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Fawad Khan, and more. A quintessential Dharma film exhibiting large-scale grandeur, magnificent locations to a hard-hitting storyline, everything about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is just special.

Not your regular romantic-drama film, this one narrated the story of Ayan Sayengar (Ranbir Kapoor), a rich brat who loves singing and is pursuing an MBA. Despite having a girlfriend, in the turn of events, he bumps into Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh. The two share a great bond of friendship, but things take an unexpected turn when Ayan develops one-sided feelings for her and Alizeh doesn’t reciprocate to his love.

It won’t be wrong to say that this Karan Johar movie played an important role in popularizing ‘unrequited love’, ‘friend zone’ slang, and whatnot. If you’ve watched this movie enough and are a big fan of the movie, then this is your time to prove it right.

All you’ve got to do is to answer the questions based on this much-loved film.

Quiz begins in 3...2...1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Think you know Singham Again actor enough? Answer 9 fun questions to find out