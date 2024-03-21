Ae Watan Mere Watan Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Sara Ali Khan starrer patriotic thriller

The highly anticipated patriotic thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan premiered today. Fronted by Sara Ali Khan, the film delves into the remarkable tale of an unsung hero, Usha Mehta, an Indian freedom fighter who established an underground radio station that rallied the nation against British rule. With the trailer sparking immense excitement among audiences, the release of the film has ignited a flurry of reactions on Twitter as viewers eagerly share their thoughts and opinions.

Netizens review Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

Today, on March 21, as the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan debuted on OTT, netizens flocked to X (Twitter) to express their reviews. Audiences have showered praise on Sara Ali Khan's portrayal in this emotionally charged narrative, with particular acclaim for Emraan Hashmi's guest appearance.

To assist in your decision on whether to watch the movie, here are 10 tweets to consider:

One person said, “#AeWatanMereWatan quite a nice film with #SaraAliKhan good performance with @emraanhashmi supporting role that strong grip till very end. Patriotism and all that movement seems nicely picturised. @Dharmatic_”

Another user stated, “#AeWatanMereWatan : The story of #UshaMehta - a Freedom fighter in India's Independence movement.. How covert radio was used in Independence movement.. #SaraAliKhan 's character arc is well-written from childhood.. She has delivered a commendable performance..”

The tweet continued, “#EmraanHashmi 's extended cameo, Sparsh Srivastava and Sachin Khedekar stand out among supporting actors.. Dialogues are impactful.. Good production design for Pre-independence era.. #KannanIyer 's direction is effective.. Do check it out on @PrimeVideoIN.”

A netizen expressed, “#SaraAliKhan won hearts in #AeWatanMereWatan as she essayed the character of an unsung hero with sincerity and gave a career-defining performance. #SaraAliKhan.”

One post mentioned, “Watched #AeWatanMereWatan last night, the film has its share of hits and misses but #SaraAliKhan #AbhayVerma and #SparshShrivastav are genuinely the best part of the movie. #EmraanHashmi supports really well and has an good entrance at a critical juncture.”

Another individual reviewed, “Just finished watching awmw my hands are still shaking while writing this Bas yahi bolungi You have made us proud again with your performance as Usha When you said vande mataram in front of the British pure goosebumps Keep shining my girl #SaraAliKhan #AeWatanMereWatan.”

