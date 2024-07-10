Singham Again: Rohit Shetty drops PIC with ‘purest soul’ Jackie Shroff; Ranveer Singh is all hearts, Arjun Kapoor calls him ‘legend’

Rohit Shetty is all set to delight the audiences with his highly-awaited Singham Again. The multi-starrer film boasting of an ensemble star cast led by Ajay Devgn will hit the theaters on Diwali. Meanwhile, on various occasions, the makers keep fans hooked with the latest pictures and videos from the sets. Now, yet again, Rohit dropped a photograph with the ‘purest soul’ Jackie Shroff on his social media.

Rohit Shetty drops photo with Jackie Shroff from Singham Again sets

Today, on July 10, a while back, Rohit Shetty dropped a captivating photograph with veteran actor Jackie Shroff from the sets of Singham Again on his Instagram handle. In the photograph, the two are seen looking away from the camera. While the filmmaker was seen standing at the back of the veteran actor with walkie-talkie fixated to his pocket, Shroff radiated his charm in a jacket and stylish sunglasses.

“The purest soul I have ever met in my life…@apnabhidu #SinghamAgain,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look

Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh react

Minutes after the post was shared, Jackie Shroff had the sweetest reply to Rohit’s post as he expressed, “Bhidu I m YoUR Reflection [accompanied by a red-heart emoji] always.” In addition to this, Singham Again actors Ranveer Singh dropped multiple red-heart emojis while Arjun Kapoor exclaimed, “Legend!!!!![Accompanied by a red-heart and fire emoji]”

About Singham Again

The highly-awaited film, Singham Again, is the upcoming installment in the beloved Singham franchise. It was on May 24, Rohit announced the Kashmir schedule wrap-up of the film with a fierce less photo of OG Singham aka Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, the anticipation for the film is high for the cop-verse will bring talents apart from Ajay Devgn like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.

Interestingly, Arjun will be taking up the role of an antagonist, which has already raised expectations amongst the fans.

The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on Independence Day. However, the makers announced the postponement of the release date in June, and it will now be released on Diwali. An official announcement post read, “Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe Roaring This Diwali 2024.” In addition to this, the post was captioned, “#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024 (Accompanied by fire emoji)”

