After Anurag Kashyap, Tanaav director Sudhir Mishra expresses disappointment over rising entourage cost; says, ‘I’ve had lots of fights..'

Several Bollywood filmmakers including Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Anil Sharma have raised the issue of the rising entourage of the stars on set and the additional cost that comes with it. Now, Chameli director Sudhir Mishra has condemned it revealing that because of this issue, he got into an argument with many.

While talking to News18 Showsha, Sudhir Mishra expressed that at times, there are too many unnecessary people on set which makes the job of a filmmaker difficult. Moreover, it’s not just actors who bring in their entourage, even the light team has so many people these days. He added, “You may have only four actors who need to shoot for a scene on a given day but there are 50 other people with them.”

As he gears for the release of Tanaav 2, the maker said exclaimed, “How to direct in a situation like that? I’ve had lots of fights over this. Any director deserves at least half an hour with his actors.” According to him, today the sets seem to belong to everyone else but the director, which is a big problem. Having said that, having the necessary entourage is fine especially when there is a young female actor on an outdoor shoot who needs her mother, friend, or security.

Advertisement

In the same chat, he also expressed that just like the director of photography, there should be one director of make-up who looks over every actor. Backing his statement with reason, he quipped that he never understood the idea of make-u as in cinema, make-up isn’t prettification. It is also used to make someone look ugly and tough. The director-screenwriter also shared his two cents on having too many vanity vans that lead to money being spent on many things.

Last month, Manoj Bajpayee told the same publication that this discussion is a little contradictory as the producers who complain often make films with stars. And according to him, a big star comes with their own set of perks. Hence, one can’t expect them to lower their fees or perks to fit your budget.

Speaking his mind about this, Gadar director Anil Sharma exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Kahan mil raha hai? kisko mil raha hai? 2-2 crore ki opening ho rahi hai bade bade staron ki. Kisko mil raha hai? Face value pe aadha bhi nai aa rahi, picture mein content hai koi, vo picture chal rahi hai(Who is getting such openings? Even big stars are getting an opening of Rs. 2 crores. Nobody is coming on face value. Only a content driven film is working).”

Advertisement

He further explained his point by saying “Producer pe aap vajan mat daliye, aap vazan vahan daaliye jo parde pe dikhta hai (Don’t pressurize the producer, one must concentrate on what would be seen on the screen).” Directing it to some actors, Sharma stated “Why do you need 12 people? If you want 12 people, then bring them at your own expense. Nobody goes to the theaters to watch the film for your namesake, yet you want everything.”

Anurag Kashyap has also spoken to Janice Sequeira about the same. However, he blamed the producers and their agents for allowing it on their sets. “It doesn't happen on my sets,” he had revealed.

Even acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar has opined on this in the past. KJo had said that since the stars have so many costs, it becomes impossible to mount the film. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker firmly said that every actor has to really look within because a lot of them are not really in touch with reality.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to rising entourage cost debate; ‘Agar 12 log chaiye toh, aap apne paison se…’