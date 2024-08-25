Karan Johar gives stern reply as netizen asks about daughter Roohi's mom; 'Am so worried about your confused state...'

Karan Johar, a renowned filmmaker, is currently enjoying professional success with two consecutive releases from his production banner: Kill and Bad Newz. On the personal side, he is a proud father to twins, Roohi and Yash, who were born in 2017 through surrogacy. Recently, Karan shared a video on Instagram of his daughter Roohi struggling with the iPhone's voice assistant, Siri. However, it was a netizen's comment asking about Roohi's mother that caught attention, to which Karan responded strongly.

In the video shared by Kjo, Roohi can be heard saying, "Siri Siri, I don't like it, you sing a proper song in a rhythm. Be a professional, come onnn". The director captioned the post, "Roohi Vs Siri…".

A user commented, “Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused.” To this, Karan replied, “@fardinatasha I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query.”

The video got some fun reactions from Karan's celebrity friends and others as well. Kiara Advani and Arjun Kapoor dropped a like on the video. While, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manish Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Saba Pataudi, and Maheep Kapoor dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, one person wrote, "In a rhythm this is sooo cute". One wrote, "Be a professional, come on, can’t believe that kids of this age know the word “professional after all she is the daughter of KJO". One person wrote, "Siri caught trynna dial it in when Roohis in charge". One commented, "met you recently at a celebrity 50th birthday and told you how much much I love the kids and their videos god bless". One person wrote, "Hahaha!!! Be a professional Siri".

In a recent interview, Karan Johar shared that his children have begun asking questions about their birth. During a conversation with Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel, The director mentioned that his family is modern and that their situation is unique.

He explained that his children are now asking questions such as, "Whose stomach was I born in?" and they have come to realize that "Mumma is actually their grandmother." Karan said he is consulting with his children's school counselor to figure out how to handle these questions, noting that being a parent is never easy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan's production house has several projects lined up, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan; Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday; and Dhadak 2, with Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

