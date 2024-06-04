Anurag Kashyap on stars’ entourage costs, recent big-budget flops: ‘Car will be sent 3 hours away to get 5-star burger’

Filmmaker and director Anurag Kashyap is regarded as one of the finest moviemakers and is also known for bluntly expressing his thoughts without hesitation. Now, he has joined the long-standing debate over high entourage costs and actors' high demands, adding that this is one of the reasons why big-budget movies often see low turnout at the box office, as the required amount is not spent on the creative aspects.

Anurag Kashyap talks about starry demands and entourage cost of movies

In a recent chat with Human of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap was asked about certain big-budget films, many of which have flopped in the recent past, Anurag explained that the issue lies in the fact that money isn't solely spent on the film itself. He emphasized that people need to understand that making a film is a serious endeavor involving work and creation, not a holiday or picnic.

He says a significant portion of the budget is allocated to paraphernalia and the entourage. He illustrated this by mentioning that even when filming in a remote jungle, a car might be sent to a city three hours away to get a five-star burger, highlighting the unnecessary expenses.

He mentioned that he had never seen as many vanity vans on his set as he did on Sacred Games, noting that this is how the culture began and became irreversible. He added that, eventually, even the technical crew, who were previously ignored, started getting paid, which he acknowledged as fair. However, he also pointed out that many additional and unnecessary elements started being included.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap claims that his films are late-bloomers

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap expressed his thoughts on the importance of having more cinemas in India. He stated that the country needs more cinemas to provide a greater theatrical potential for independent filmmakers like himself. Kashyap noted that India, with its population of 1.4 billion people and high number of film productions, has a surprisingly low number of cinemas - 12,000 screens - compared to other countries. He pointed out that China's success in the film industry can be attributed to its large number of screens, which allows films to reach their full potential.

Kashyap went on to explain that outside India, once a film is released, it tends to stay in theatres for a longer period, allowing it to gain momentum and popularity over time. He cited the example of the Japanese film One Cut of the Dead, which initially received a small release but went on to earn significant profits. Kashyap also mentioned that his films often take four years to gain recognition and popularity after their initial release.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap on the work front

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up to direct a new thriller, and it's going to be a star-studded affair! Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra will lead the pack, and they're joined by an impressive ensemble cast, including Saba Azad, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Sapna Pabbi, Ankush Gedam, Jaimini Pathak, Nagesh Bhonsle, and Ghanshyam Garg. What's more exciting is that Joju George, a well-known Malayalam actor, is making his Bollywood debut with this film.

Rumour has it that a real-life event inspires the movie, and it will be a gripping thriller. While Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee are handling the script, Nikhil Dwivedi is producing the film. And get this - the filming started on May 14 in Mumbai and will wrap up by June 2024. Fingers crossed, we'll get to see the movie by the end of this year!

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap leaves netizens in shock after his cryptic post: ‘If I have to be a bad guy…’