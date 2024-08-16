EXCLUSIVE: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacts to rising entourage cost debate; ‘Agar 12 log chaiye toh, aap apne paison se…’

Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma is currently celebrating 1 year of success of Gadar 2. Recently, while speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, the veteran filmmaker expressed his view on the rising entourage cost debate. He stated his belief, pointing out that such expenditure can be used in the making of the film.

Just a few days back in a conversation with News 18, actor Manoj Bajpayee had called rising entourage costs a double-edged sword. He mentioned that films are made keeping the star’s market value in consideration and one can’t expect them to lower their fees as they come with their set of perks.

In response to this, Anil Sharma was quick to say, "Kahan mil raha hai? kisko mil raha hai? 2-2 crore ki opening ho rahi hai bade bade staron ki. Kisko mil raha hai? Face value pe aadha bhi nai aa rahi, picture mein content hai koi, vo picture chal rahi hai(Who is getting such openings? Even big stars are getting an opening of Rs. 2 crores. Nobody is coming on face value. Only a content driven film is working)."

He further explained his point, highlighting the box-office collection of last year's films, which got an opening of Rs. 2.5 crore to Rs. 4 crore. The veteran filmmaker stated this much amount is incurred on the entourage fee of the stars. He suggested if one wants to have facilities then they must incur the cost out of crores of rupees they have like the earlier actors used to do.

"Producer pe aap vajan mat daliye, aap vazan vahan daaliye jo parde pe dikhta hai (Don’t pressurize the producer, one must concentrate on what would be seen on the screen)," he proposed. The Gadar 2 director further mentioned that producers should only be responsible for ensuring the necessities of the actors.

Advertisement

"Aapko kyun 12 log hi chahiye. Agar 12 log chahiye to aap apne paison se laao…aapke naam pe koi aadmi ghusta nai hai fir bhi aapko sab cheez chahiye (Why do you need 12 people? If you want 12 people, then bring them at your own expense. Nobody goes to the theaters to watch the film for your namesake, yet you want everything)," he points out further adding apart from 4-5 or maximum 6 actors, nobody is "deserving" and able to make a difference at the box-office with their name.

ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji Birthday: How Brahmastra director’s fresh cinematic vision makes him unique