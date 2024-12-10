After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, has Malaika Arora moved on with Rahul Vijay? Here's what we know

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were one of the most admirable couples in Bollywood, and they bravely dealt with societal opinions throughout their relationship. But they parted ways in 2024, and Arjun Kapoor confirmed at a public event that he was single. Now, the latest buzz suggests that Malaika may have moved on with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay.

The speculations of Malaika Arora dating Rahul Vijay began after her popular appearance at AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai. During the event, she was seen grooving to the Punjabi singer's beats, gracing the stage, and sharing a hug with AP Dhillon. Rahul shared a picture of her from the event, which became a highlight, among the other photos and videos of Arora from the event, which went viral.

Rahul Vijay, who also attended the concert like the actress, shared a candid picture of Malaika enjoying her time at the concert while surrounded by fans. Along with the picture, he captioned it, saying, "Wait, was it a Malaika concert?" Also, Malaika shared a selfie with a cozy selfie with the fashion stylist, further fueling the rumors.

Arora wore a short black dress for the concert with subtle makeup and open tresses that framed her face. The audience cheered for her; this new update has made fans curious.

For those unaware, Rahul Vijay is a popular creative consultant and fashion stylist. He holds a degree in fashion design and has worked as an editor for GQ India, Harper's Bazaar India, and Elle. He has styled popular Bollywood stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, on different occasions.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor recently gave an interview to Masala.com and reflected on how the last 5 years have been difficult for him. He also mentioned he waited to feel loved and appreciated by the audiences before the release of his film Singham Returns, hinting at his personal and professional struggles.

Although the Chaiyya Chiayya girl has remained tight-lipped about her breakup, Arjun has reflected on his personal life in different interviews. However, there has been no confirmation from Malaika Arora about these speculations.

