Sara Ali Khan in an LBD with cape is perfect inspo on how to dress for bachelorette party like a celebrity

Sara Ali Khan has often been celebrated for her eclectic style, which ranges from simple kurta suits that have our hearts to jaw-dropping statement looks. In her recent appearance, she is donning the universally adored little black dress (LBD) and elevating it with a daring twist—a matching black cape with intricate diamond pearl-like necklace detailing. This combination outfit from the stunning London brand Safiya merges the simplicity of modern-contemporary fashion with classic vintage luxury.

The cape undoubtedly takes center stage in this elegantly curated ensemble styled by Tanya Ghavri. Its delicate yet bold embellishments resemble a statement necklace, drawing the eye and adding a layer of luxury. This clever design allows her to skip heavy accessories, maintaining the outfit’s clean, minimalist appeal. The cape adds an air of mystery and drama, complementing the tube dress and reminiscing the classic old Hollywood look of Audrey Hepburn.

Sara’s choice of pointy black classic Louboutin stilettos, statement rings, and similar pearl-diamond studs tie the look together effortlessly without overpowering the ensemble. Pretty faces with smiles don’t need much, so the sleek ponytail is another thoughtful touch—keeping the focus on her outfit beautifully. The minimal, glowy makeup enhances her natural features while adding a soft, radiant finish, striking the perfect balance between glam and understated elegance.

Sara’s take on the LBD is a hit for us as it blends fashion staples with timeless fashion. It’s a look that gives off a regal yet effortless vibe, adding a fresh, contemporary edge. The monochromatic palette is chic and universally flattering, while the cape detailing introduces a playful element of surprise. By keeping her accessories and makeup minimal, Sara ensures that her outfit remains the focal point, making a bold yet refined statement.