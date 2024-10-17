Amid split with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora says she has ‘no regrets’ and feels 'fortunate that things have unfolded the way…’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's split has dominated the headlines for the last few months. Now, in a new conversation, the actress shared that she chooses to live life with no regrets and feels fortunate over how things have shaped her life. She even revealed that her female friends have greatly supported her in difficult times. Read on for more.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika, has always chosen to live life on her terms and works hard for it. She was dating Arjun Kapoor until a few months ago, and the couple used to set major relationship goals until the news of their split left fans heartbroken.

Recently, she sat down for an interview with GlobalSpa Magazine and spilled the beans on her life choices. Without citing any particular instance, she said, "I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have."

Arora became famous for making special appearances in films and doing dance performances on several hit songs in Bollywood. Although the reality TV show judge loves doing both, Malaika revealed that she wants to play impactful roles on screen. She mentioned, "I would love the experience of playing a well-developed, substantial role."

Regarding leisure, Malaika stated that she likes to go on trips with her female friends, who have looked after her in difficult times and make her happy. Delving more into the same, she said, "Honestly, I would be nothing without my girlfriends. They look out for me, support me, encourage me, and keep me grounded. They are my everything."

Advertisement

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently made a special appearance in the song Majha yek number. She is also an entrepreneur working on launching a chain of cafes and restaurants.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor respectfully part ways; relationship has run its course, sources say