After Diljit Dosanjh x Deepika Padukone’s collab, fans treated with AP Dhillon x Malaika Arora’s camaraderie at Mumbai concert; don’t miss their hug

Fans were yet to recover from watching glimpses of Deepika Padukone from Diljit Dosanjh's concert when Malaika surprised them. Recently, Malaika Arora was spotted attending AP Dhillon's concert. She enjoyed vibing to his music and graced the stage with him. But, the highlight of the evening was when the duo shared a warm hug on stage. Now, fans are unable to get over AP Dhillon and Malaika Arora’s camaraderie at the event.

On December 7, 2024 AP Dhillon had a concert in Mumbai and Malaika Arora's attendance at the event added to its charm. The diva known for her style looked breathtaking in a sleeveless black dress with subtle makeup and open tresses. She looked both confident and mesmerizing in the look as she grooved to the singer's hit songs before the audience noticed her presence.

The highlight of the evening came when Malaika graced the stage with the singer. In a video, we get to see Malaika going on the stage amid cheers. They shared a warm hug and the Housefull 2 actress seemed to enjoy her time at the event.

In another video, we got to witness a heartfelt confession by the singer. When Arora was walking back from the stage, AP revealed that she was his childhood crush and the revelation received loud cheers of admiration from the concertgoers.

Fans immediately shared their admiration over the moment as one user commented,” My forever crush” and another fan penned, “She's so lucky.”

AP Dhillon, is a well-known singer who has delivered several chart-topping hits like Brown Munde, Excuses, Summer High, Most Wanted and more. He is known for delivering impressive stage performances and memorable moments during his concert and Malaika’s presence elevated it further.

Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ and made her debut in the 1998 music video Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha. But, it was starring in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan in 1998 that brought her into the spotlight. Since then she has worked in films like Kaante and EMI while also making special appearances in other films.

