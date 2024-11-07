Arjun Kapoor is struggling with loneliness after breakup with Malaika Arora? Singham Again star opens up

Arjun Kapoor has always been upfront in discussing issues like loneliness, fame, and misconceptions about himself in the film industry. Recently, the actor opened up about his personal life and revealed that he used to feel lonely in the past but is trying to focus on himself and reconnect with things in his life.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kapoor was asked that, in a previous interview, he discussed loneliness. So, after a highly publicized relationship with Malaika Arora, whether or not he felt those same feelings.

In his response, the actor explained that he previously discussed the issue in 2014 when he was new at dealing with the situation after his sister left the city to pursue her career and he lost his mom.

Consequently, returning to an empty home made him feel lonely around his mid-20s. Since he debuted through a successful Ishaqzaade in 2012, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and went on to films like 2 States and Gunday, he was successful, yet came to an empty home. But he has come out of it and moved ahead. Arjun Kapoor admitted that his work in the past few years has witnessed several ups and downs, but he has tried to balance things in his personal life.

He said, "I think today, like I say this, I needed to just take care of myself being selfish is looked at slightly in the wrong way, but I guess it's not selfish. It's just I was not okay because of other things it was not the loneliness or me being alone it was just a lot that's happened in my life and relationships."

The Gunday actor stated that if someone doesn't feel okay about the loneliness, it's important to address it. However, projecting that onto a relationship with anyone else is wrong.

He said, "Whether you're in a relationship or otherwise, it's very tricky to speak about it and know because I think I've got to respect the way things have been. I don't like to go into details for that reason, but I will never ever crisscross the two things. I think what my issues in the beginning part of my life are not correlated to where I am today."

The Singham Again actor added that several things happened between those different phases in his life. At present, loneliness doesn't exist in his life like it did in the past, yet he is trying to get better.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in significant roles.

