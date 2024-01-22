Vicky Kaushal takes Ayushmann Khurrana’s PIC; Madhuri Dixit’s special moment with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor at Ram Mandir

January 22, 2024, marks the auspicious day for the entire nation as the much-awaited grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir took place in Ayodhya. A host of Indian celebrities graced the event today. Post the ceremony, celebrities shared their moments while attending the grand event on their social media accounts. Madhuri Dixit shared glimpses from the Ram Mandir event featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others while Vicky turned photographer for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vicky Kaushal turns photographer for Ayushmann Khurrana in Ayodhya

A while ago, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from the Ram Mandir Ayodhya. In the caption, he mentioned that the picture was clicked by Vicky Kaushal. In another picture, Ayushmann can be seen holding a bell as he attends the event. Have a look:

Madhuri Dixit shares glimpses from Ram Mandir Ayodhya ceremony

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and handle shared a video collage featuring the special moments from the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The video featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Have a look:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. The ceremony lasted only 84 seconds during the auspicious moment. According to India Today, this 84 seconds is deeply significant as it highlights brevity on a spiritually important occasion. The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony began with the anticipation of around 7,000 dignitaries who gathered to witness a moment etched in the spiritual ground of Ayodhya.

The auspicious event was also graced by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, and several esteemed figures.

After carrying out the rituals for the consecration ceremony, PM Narendra Modi addressed the large gathering at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also met several biggies present at the event.

