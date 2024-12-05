After Priyanka Chopra hinted at doing Hindi film, mom Madhu Chopra reveals truth about her production house: Find out

Speculations are rife about Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited return to Bollywood. The actress, who recently wrapped up shooting the second season of Citadel, hinted at doing a Hindi film. Now, amidst her rumored return to Bollywood, her mother, Madhu Chopra, recently revealed that PeeCee's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, has shifted to America.

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, made a big revelation and shared that Purple Pebble Pictures has moved to America. She said, "Purple Pebble ab America chala gaya, toh abhi hum yahan India mein kuch nahi bana rahe, but God willing, Priyanka aaye India, but abhi kuch plan nahi hai." (Purple Pebble has moved to America, so right now we are not making anything here in India. But God willing, if Priyanka comes to India, we’ll see, but there are no plans as of now.)

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood, especially with her much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film, which was announced in 2021, has sparked rumors about its future, with some suggesting it might be shelved.

When recently asked about the film's status, Priyanka hinted that any updates should come from Excel Entertainment, the production house led by Farhan Akhtar.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka addressed the status of Jee Le Zaraa, stating that inquiries should be directed to Excel Entertainment for more information.

Priyanka also teased her Bollywood comeback, mentioning that she has been meeting filmmakers and reviewing scripts. Although her year has been filled with various commitments, she promised that something exciting is on the horizon, saying, "I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts, and actively look for something I want to do in Hindi. This year has been really busy for me, but I have something up my sleeve. I’ll leave it at that."

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel Season 2. She also has a couple of other projects in her kitty, including The Bluff and Heads of State, for which she has already completed shooting.

