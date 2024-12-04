Priyanka Chopra to make an announcement on Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif soon? Find out

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Jee Le Zaraa, featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. Announced in 2021, the film has faced speculation about its future, with some rumors suggesting it could be shelved. Recently, when asked about the film's status, PeeCee hinted that updates should come from Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar's production house.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra was asked about the status of Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She responded, "You will need to speak to Excel (Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house) about that."

Priyanka also hinted at her Bollywood return, revealing that she's been meeting filmmakers and reading scripts. While her year has been busy, she teased that something exciting is coming soon.

She said, “Not joking, I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts. I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi. This year was really busy for me. But I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that.”

Earlier, in an interview with Showsha, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on the status of Jee Le Zaraa. She emphasized that there is a strong desire to bring the project to life due to the compelling subject matter and the collaboration of a talented team.

However, timing issues have delayed its progress. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress expressed confidence that the film will eventually hit the big screen when the right time arrives, acknowledging that the intention is there from everyone involved.

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa had been put on hold due to scheduling conflicts, but now the makers are planning to revive the project.

Sources close to the development revealed that the film has always been a priority for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, as they aim to complete a trilogy of friendship-driven slice-of-life films, following the success of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Additionally, during her recent visit to India, Priyanka Chopra met with Farhan Akhtar to discuss restarting the film, and the team is now working on coordinating dates with the intent of getting the project back on track.

