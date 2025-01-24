After Priyanka Chopra, Randeep Hooda teams up with John Cena for Hollywood action film Matchbox; exciting details inside

After Priyanka Chopra, actor Randeep Hooda is gearing up for his next Hollywood project, joining forces with renowned director Sam Hargrave for the high-octane action film Matchbox with none other than John Cena. Hargrave, acclaimed for helming Extraction 1 and 2, has also made his mark as the mastermind behind the stunts and action sequences in blockbuster movies like Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Suicide Squad, among others.

This project marks Randeep Hooda's second collaboration with director Sam Hargrave following the phenomenal success of Extraction (2020), where Hooda impressed audiences globally with his powerful performance as Saju.

In a statement, Randeep Hooda shared, "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest”.

Matchbox is an Apple Original produced by Mattel Films and Skydance Films. It is currently being shot in Budapest and will soon have Randeep Hooda join the cast and production team.

Matchbox will follow a group of childhood friends who must work together to stop an impending worldwide disaster and rediscover their friendship.

The live-action film features an ensemble cast that includes John Cena, Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Inspired by Mattel’s iconic die-cast Matchbox toy vehicle line, the movie combines nostalgia with thrilling action.

Advertisement

The film is inspired by Mattel’s popular toy vehicle line, which was invented in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell. Odell’s daughter was allowed to take a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit in a matchbox and when her schoolmates began clamoring for their own “matchbox car,” the brand was born. Today, Mattel reports, two Matchbox cars are sold every second somewhere around the world.

Meanwhile, in India, Randeep is busy working on Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Sunny Deol. The film is being produced by the team behind Pushpa 2—Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Additionally, he is set to begin filming for Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming project soon.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Father of accused makes SHOCKING claim about son; details inside