Jaat First Poster OUT: Sunny Deol introduces himself as man ‘with a national permit for massive action’; promises 'mass feast'

Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that Sunny Deol's upcoming film Jaat is set for a Republic Day release next year, pushing back the launch of Lahore 1947. Now, as a special treat on Sunny Deol's birthday, the first poster has been unveiled, showcasing the actor in an intense look with a ‘national permit for massive action' and promising an action-packed ‘mass feast’.

On October 19, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share the first look of his character from Jaat as a special treat for fans on his birthday. The poster features him in an intense avatar, gripping a large, fan-shaped weapon with blood stains on his face and hand, hinting at a tale of revenge.

This powerful look sets the stage for the action thriller, promising high-octane drama and epic action scenes that aim to redefine the genre. The first glimpse has certainly amplified excitement, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Sunny Deol captioned it with, “Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT. #SDGM is #JAAT.”

The moment the poster was unveiled, fans flooded the comments with excitement. One user wrote, "All-time blockbuster, sir! Love you, Sunny paaji, tusi great ho." Another added, "What are you up to, sir ji? You're unbeatable, amazing!" A fan expressed, "Wishing you the happiest birthday, paaji. What a fantastic return gift for the fans!" Another simply commented, "Goosebumps."

Earlier, sources informed Pinkvilla that Sunny Deol is gearing up to thrill audiences with Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, slated for a Republic Day 2025 release. The source said, "Mythri Production and Sunny Deol feel that Republic Day is the perfect time for the arrival of this action-packed entertainer. It features Sunny in the titular role and his character will have larger-than-life traits of a Jaat."

The source also mentioned that Jaat carries a patriotic essence, promising to leave audiences stunned with its visuals. "It’s a big budget action entertainer with a strong emotional core—a genre that Sunny has excelled at in his career. The makers are excited to unleash this beast for the cinema-going audience," the source stated.

Meanwhile, Jaat boasts an impressive ensemble featuring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles, enriching the film's narrative with their talent. This high-octane production is backed by prominent studios, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, ensuring a grand visual experience.

The captivating score comes from the talented Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi captures the film's stunning visuals through his cinematography. Editing is skillfully managed by Navin Nooli, and Avinash Kolla lends his expertise to production design, creating a rich and immersive cinematic world.

