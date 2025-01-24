Saif Ali Khan Attack: Father of accused makes SHOCKING claim about son; details inside

The father of the alleged attacker in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case has claimed that his son has been falsely implicated. According to IANS, Mohammad Fakir, the suspect captured in the CCTV footage, does not resemble his son, Mohammad Shehzad. Fakir reportedly stated that his son does not keep long hair, as seen in the footage, and believes he is being framed.

Mohammad Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, reportedly relocated to India due to political unrest in his home country. Fakir mentioned that his son had been employed in India, earning a salary and receiving rewards from his employer for his work.

The father said his son was simply trying to make a living in a foreign country. He had moved to Mumbai after his initial days in West Bengal due to higher salaries in the city's hotels. Despite the gravity of the accusations against his son, Fakir insisted that he hadn't received any communication from the police.

Amin Fakir also shared that he had spoken to his son last Friday, the day following the attack on Saif Ali Khan. He mentioned that his son typically received his salary on the 10th of each month, after which he would call him.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home during an attempted robbery. He sustained six stab wounds and spent the following five days at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital receiving medical treatment.

A fragment of the knife was removed from the actor's body. The doctors treating him stated that he was lucky to have avoided any serious injuries. The actor was discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering.

Mumbai Police apprehended the suspect from Thane on January 19, 2025. Reports suggest that he was attempting to flee to Bangladesh before his arrest.

According to the police report, the accused admitted that he intended to steal money from rich individuals and return to Bangladesh. He also disclosed that he needed the money for his mother's treatment. The accused is currently in police custody.

