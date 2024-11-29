Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram has a musical wish for the actor on their 1st anniversary: PIC

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony, leaving everyone in awe with their stunning wedding photos. Just when we thought we couldn't get enough, today marks their first anniversary (November 29)! To celebrate the special occasion, Lin has shared a heartfelt musical tribute to her hubby, sweetly calling him her ‘classmate from piano lessons’. How adorable is that?

Lin Laishram shared an incredibly cute moment on her Instagram stories to celebrate her first anniversary with Randeep Hooda. The photo features their hands on a piano, capturing a sweet moment between the couple that we just can't stop admiring.

She captioned the image, "Happy 1st anniversary to my classmate from piano lesson." Randeep, thrilled by the post, quickly re-shared it on his own Instagram stories, adding two heart emojis to express his love.

Earlier, on Randeep Hooda's 48th birthday, his wife shared a heartfelt video tribute on social media. The compilation captured the actor in relaxed moments, surrounded by nature and spending time with his beloved pets. The video also showcased previously unseen pictures of the couple and candid moments from his birthday celebration with family and friends.

Lin Laishram included video from their post-wedding days, highlighting their beautiful journey together. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my wild lifer, animal lover, nature lover, and the most talented actor in the industry! Your passion, kindness, and love for life inspire me every day. Here’s to celebrating the incredible person you are and the beautiful journey we’re on together. Love you beyond words!"

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023. Reflecting on their union, Hooda shared his excitement about embracing Manipuri traditions. Speaking to the media post-wedding, he expressed that it was important for him to honor his bride's customs and immerse himself in her culture.

He mentioned the Meitei tradition of long waits for the groom during love marriages but was eager to experience the ceremony. The Sarabjit actor also noted that he and Lin had discussed Manipuri culture extensively and he hoped for the day to unfold smoothly, praying for a prosperous future together.

