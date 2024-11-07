After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh demanding Rs 50 lakh; actor’s security cover intensified

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

After Salman Khan, bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now the target of a death threat from Chhattisgarh. Reports reveal that Bandra Police Station received a call threatening the actor and demanding Rs 50 lakh. A case has been registered, and Shah Rukh's security has been significantly ramped up in response to the threat.

Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call directly to Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, originating from Raipur. A case has been registered, and a team is now in Chhattisgarh. The caller, identified as Faizan Khan, allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Police traced his location using an active phone number.

According to India Today, the call threatening SRK came from Faizan Khan's phone. However, during questioning, Faizan claimed his phone was stolen on November 2.

As per the reports the caller demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening harm to the Jawan actor if not paid. When asked about his identity and location, he instructed the police to refer to him as 'Hindustani'. The call was received on November 5 around 1:20 PM.

Following the threat, Mumbai Police have ramped up his security. His iconic residence, Mannat, has been sealed off, with public access now restricted. All of his upcoming public appearances have been suspended for safety reasons. Authorities are taking extra steps to strengthen his protection, signaling their commitment to safeguarding the superstar as the investigation into the threat progresses.

Shah Rukh Khan has been under tight security for some time now. Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, the actor revealed receiving death threats, prompting the provision of Y+ security in October 2023. His security presence has been heightened ever since, with guards accompanying him regularly.

This year, it was reported that he skipped greeting fans on his birthday outside Mannat due to safety concerns, though his team did not comment on these claims. The actor has yet to respond to the recent death threat reports.

King Khan isn't the only Bollywood icon facing threats. His close friend, Salman Khan, has also been targeted recently. The actor, alleged to have been involved in the blackbuck poaching case, has been receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group. In response, Salman was also provided with Y+ security.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

