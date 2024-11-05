Salman Khan receives fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: ‘Apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crore’; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has been on the receiving end of several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now, in the latest development, he has reportedly received a fresh threat in which he has been asked to apologize at the temple of the Bishnoi community or pay Rs 5 crore.

According to PTI, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room has reportedly received a threatening message said to be sent by Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. As per sources, this message for Salman Khan was sent last night, November 4, 2024, over WhatsApp.

The message apparently stated, "This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother speaking... If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active."

The police are currently investigating the message and trying to trace the person behind it. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ANI revealed that a case is being registered. The tweet read, “In the case of a threat to actor Salman Khan, the process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station. The number from which the message came is being traced: Mumbai Police.”

Earlier, politician Baba Siddique, who was a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead. The actor’s security had been increased after the incident. He resumed work on his film Sikandar as per the original schedule amid high-level security.

India Today had reported, “His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him.”

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025. Alongside Salman Khan, the cast of the action entertainer includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Salman and Rashmika have been shooting in Hyderabad, and the team plans to wrap up the film by the end of this year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

