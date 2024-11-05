Shah Rukh Khan takes social media by storm with his glimpse after dubbing for Mufasa: The Lion King

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans jumped in joy when they came to know that his youngest child AbRam will be taking his first step in the entertainment industry. The little one will be lending his voice in the upcoming American animated movie, Mufasa: The Lion King. As the film inches towards its release date, December 20, 2024, both of them were spotted at a dubbing studio wrapping up their part.

In a clip shared on Pinkvilla’s official handle, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving a popular dubbing studio in Mumbai. In the video, the megastar can be seen leaving the venue surrounded by his security personnel. The 59-year-old star looked dapper in his plain t-shirt which he paired with blue denim, a beanie, and sneakers. Avoiding the shutterbugs and his fans, he quickly went into his swanky car with his manager.

Take a look:

Prior to Shah Rukh, his daughter Suhana Khan was seen exiting the same venue with her little brother AbRam Khan. She probably brought the little one to the dubbing studio to finish off his part for the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King. For the unversed, in the Hindi version of the upcoming American musical drama film, SRK will dub for senior Mufasa while AbRam will be lending his voice to young Mufasa. Actors Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra will also be providing the voices for Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

Mufasa: The Lion King is the prequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 animated movie The Lion King. In the Hindi version of The Lion King, Aryan Khan dubbed the voice of Simba.

Making the official announcement, the Instagram handle of Walt Disney Studios India shared a trailer of the movie. They wrote in the captions, “बस एक ही होगा जंगल का राजा. The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side. Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December.”

