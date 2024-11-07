Salman Khan Death Threat Case: 32-year-old man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s fan arrested in Karnataka; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan recently received a fresh death threat in which he was asked to apologize at the Bishnoi community temple or pay Rs 5 crore. The police had started their investigation to try and trace the person behind the message. It has now been learned that a 32-year-old man claiming to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s fan has been arrested in Karnataka.

According to a report in PTI, a man aged 32 years accused of sending death threats to Salman Khan was arrested in Karnataka. He has been identified as Bhikha Ram, aka Vikram, who lives in Jalore, Rajasthan. The accused was turned over to Maharashtra Police on November 6, 2024.

As per the agency, Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar confirmed that one person had been arrested in Haveri Town based on the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad’s information.

The police sources suggested that the man came to Haveri around a month and a half ago after living in different places in Karnataka. He had reportedly rented a room in Goudar Oni and was working at construction sites.

The agency shared that a police source stated, “The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.”

Advertisement

According to the source, this is the suspect’s version of what happened, but a detailed investigation will be conducted by Mumbai Police.

Earlier, it was reported that the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room received a threatening message for Salman from a person claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. The message stated, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar in Hyderabad. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the action movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi says Riddhima Kapoor and Kalyani Saha Chawla ‘ganged up’ against her; 'I was relying...'