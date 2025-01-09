After Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, brothers Luv-Kussh miss Zaheer Iqbal and dad Shatrughan Sinha’s joint birthday bash?

Sonakshi Sinha recently hosted a joint birthday celebration for the two most important men in her life—her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The event was a private gathering, with notable guests such as actor Rekha in attendance. However, her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, were notably absent from the occasion.

Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the joint birthday celebrations by sharing a video on her YouTube channel. The video gave viewers a glimpse into the heartwarming event, filled with joy and laughter. Shatrughan Sinha celebrated his 79th birthday on December 9, 2024, while Zaheer Iqbal marked his 36th birthday the following day, December 10, 2024.

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that this birthday celebration was particularly special as it marked the first time her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, were celebrating their birthdays together.

However, the event was slightly overshadowed by the absence of her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, who also missed her wedding celebrations in June of the previous year.

The absence of Luv and Kussh from the birthday celebration has once again fueled speculation about the rumored rift within the Sinha family.

The event was also graced by Rekha, who shares a close professional and personal bond with the Sinha family. Upon her arrival, Rekha was seen quickly rushing to touch Shatrughan's feet, a gesture of respect. The two have worked together in several films, including Khoon Bhari Maang and Raampur Ka Lakshman.

Advertisement

The evening took an emotional turn when Shatrughan's wife, Poonam Sinha, took the microphone to welcome Rekha. With a warm smile, Poonam announced, "I want to tell everyone that my soul sister is here. Everybody say hello to her."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for several years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on the same day they had fallen in love. Later that day, they hosted a celebration for their closest friends and family to mark the special occasion.

ALSO READ: Mrs OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanya Malhotra’s award-winning movie online