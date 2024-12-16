Sonakshi Sinha's hubby Zaheer Iqbal hilariously showcases how 'talented' his wife is, says she's always 'upto monkey business': WATCH
In a new clip, Zaheer Iqbal showcases the hilarious talent of his wife, actress Sonakshi Sinha. As she can be seen jumping around, Iqbal stated she is always upto monkey business.
Ever since Sonakshi Sinha married the love of her life, actor Zaheer Iqbal, she has been traveling the world with him. The couple has been giving a peek of their vacation together on social media. A while ago, Zaheer dropped a video in which he can be seen showcasing the hidden talent of his loving wife who is always up to monkey business.
The hilarious clip opens with Zaheer Iqbal introducing his “talented wife”, Sonakshi Sinha blushing in the background. The couple can be seen standing inside a park. As he continued making the video, the Dabangg actress jumped to catch hold of a rope and hand herself to the ride. After multiple failed attempts, she finally accomplishes the task.
But Zaheer being the prankster that he is, tickled his wife prompting her to quickly lose her hold and then burst into laughter. In the caption, he stated, “Only upto monkey business. Always.”
Take a look:
