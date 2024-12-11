Sonakshi Sinha’s dad Shatrughan Sinha claims his sons Luv and Kussh are not ‘so mature’ after they missed her wedding: ‘They are only…'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding became one of the most discussed events of the year. After being together for over seven years, the couple got married in June. After the wedding, it was revealed that Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv and Kussh, were opposed to the union and decided not to attend the celebrations. Now, Shatrughan Sinha talked about his son's absence from the wedding saying 'They are still not so mature at their age as they are only humans.'

In a recent conversation with Retro Lehren, Shatrughan Sinha addressed the absence of his sons from Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. While he refrained from commenting on why his sons chose to skip the wedding entirely, the veteran actor expressed understanding of their pain and confusion.

He acknowledged that Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha were only human and might not yet be fully mature. He also recognized the cultural reactions that could have influenced their decision.

Reflecting on his own experience, he mentioned that if he had been their age, he might have had a similar response. However, he emphasized that maturity, seniority, and experience play a role in how one reacts, which is why his response was not as extreme as that of his sons.

When asked if he supported his daughter’s decision to have an inter-faith wedding, the veteran actor quickly responded that he would, stating there was no reason not to. He explained that it was their life and their wedding, and if they were sure about each other, there was no reason for anyone to oppose it.

Advertisement

Sinha emphasized that as parent, it was his duty to support his daughter, a role he had always fulfilled and would continue to do.

He further noted that with all the talk about women’s empowerment, it wasn’t wrong for her to choose her partner, especially since she hadn’t done anything illegal and was mature in her decision.

The actor also expressed his happiness over the wedding, saying he enjoyed the wedding parties and was overjoyed meeting and greeting people. He mentioned that his daughter, Sonakshi, and her partner, Zaheer Iqbal, looked beautiful together, and the overall atmosphere was amazing.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol recalls elder brother Sunny Deol’s advice during career slump; says ‘I did put my family through…’