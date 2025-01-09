Mrs OTT Release: When and where to watch Sanya Malhotra’s award-winning movie online
Mrs, starring Sanya Malhotra, is all set to premiere on OTT. Read on to know when and where you can watch the movie online.
The film Mrs., which has been participating in several film festivals, has finally secured a release platform in India. After two years of long wait, the film, directed by Aarti Kadav and starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, is set to stream on Zee5 (OTTPlay Premium), and the makers are yet to announce the release date. The film also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles.
When and where to watch Mrs?
Mrs will release on Zee5, but its release date is yet to be announced. The post read, "Chopping boards ready? Trending moves set? Brace yourself for the rollercoaster ride of #Mrs. Coming soon on #ZEE5! #MrsOnZEE5. @sanyamalhotra07 #NishatDahiya @jiostudios @bawejastudios @AratiKadav @anusinghc #JyotiDeshpande #PammiBaweja #HarmanBaweja @smithabaliga1 @Taslok @manish_kalra_ @ZEE5India @zee5global."
Trailer and Plot of Mrs
The film centers on a married woman with a background in dance as she struggles to adapt to her new role as a wife while remaining authentic to herself and balancing societal expectations within her marriage. Diwakar, a wealthy doctor, marries Richa, a dancer and instructor.
However, after marriage, Richa is expected to embrace the conventional duties of a wife. Mrs., an engaging drama featuring Sanya Malhotra, delves into the life of a housewife as she navigates the complexities of modern living while upholding the values of a traditional household.
In a previous discussion about Mrs., Malhotra shared that she had found her true passion in life, combining her love for dancing and acting. She noted that Brinda Gopal’s choreography seamlessly aligns with the film’s storyline.
Cast and Crew of Mrs
Mrs has been directed by Aarti Kadav. Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan and Kanwaljit Singh play pivotal roles in the film. Mrs is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Smita Baliga.
ALSO READ: Hisaab Barabar OTT Release: When and where to watch R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari’s thriller movie online