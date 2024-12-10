After wrapping Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5, Sonam Bajwa joins Tiger Shroff starrer upcoming actioner Baaghi 4

Sonam Bajwa, one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the Punjabi film industry, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5. Recently, the actress announced her next project after the multi-starrer will be Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 and expressed her excitement about the same.

On December 10, 2024, Sonam Bajwa took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of a clapperboard from the sets of Baaghi 4. She will continue collaborating with the renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Housefull 5 in the thrilling, high-octane action film. She will feature with an ensemble cast that includes Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. She also shared her excitement about participating in these two highly anticipated films.

Bajwa shared the announcement in her Instagram post caption and wrote, "As the shoot for my debut Hindi film Houseful 5 almost comes to an end, I am so honored to announce that I will continue my journey forward with Sajid Sir & team as I start the shoot of my 2nd Hindi film Baaghi 4 with them!!"

She expressed her gratitude and continued the note mentioning, "I am so excited to be a part of Baaghi 4 and looking forward to working with @tigerjackieshroff @duttsanjay sir and the entire team, I couldn't be more blessed and thankful. Looking forward to entertaining my fans, audiences, and well-wishers in films always, see you at the movies #Sajid Nadiadwala's #Baaghi4."

Harsha will direct the film, and the initial posters of Baaghi promise a high-octane action film with gripping drama. The first two posters showcased Tiger and Sanjay Dutt in rugged and fierce roles, already building anticipation among fans for the fourth installment in the Baaghi series. Consequently, Sonam Bajwa will be a fresh addition to the film.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Sonam Bajwa will be a part of Baaghi 4 and a source close to the development shared that Sajid Nadiadwala wanted a fresh casting for the film. It stated, “The fourth part of Baaghi franchise has a strong part for female lead as the action is laced with romance. The director, A Harsha, also plans to present the duo of Tiger and Sonam like never before.”

A few days ago, the actress also shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set of her debut Hindi film, Housefull 5. It featured Sonam with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

For those unaware, Sonam Bajwa made her acting debut in the 2013 Punjabi film Best Of Luck, co-starring Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B. She has starred in popular Punjabi films like Super Singh, Honsla Rakh, Sardaar Ji 2, Nikka Zaildar, and more.

