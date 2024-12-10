EXCLUSIVE: After Housefull 5, Sonam Bajwa signs on for Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff

Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sonam Bajwa is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with the Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. The comic caper is among the biggest entertainers of 2025 and will arrive on June 6, 2025. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sonam has signed on for another film with Sajid Nadiadwala. According to sources close to the development, Sonam has been roped in to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4.

A source close to the development shares, “Sajid Nadiadwala was keen to have a fresh casting on board Baaghi 4, and has decided to showcase the chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa in the action packed thriller. The fourth part of Baaghi franchise has a strong part for female lead as the action is laced with romance. The director, A Harsha, also plans to present the duo of Tiger and Sonam like never before.”

The film has already gone on floors in Mumbai, and Sonam is expected to join Tiger on the shoot soon. Apart from the romantic pair of Tiger and Sonam, Baaghi 4 features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, and the actor too has a unique look in the feature film. “The dynamic and face off of Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff will be among the major highlights of Baaghi 4. The idea is to bring a new dimension to the franchise and raise the scale of action at an unimaginable level. The new Baaghi film will be raw, rustic, larger-than-life yet real, as Tiger will unleash the beast in him to take on Sanjay Dutt,” the source added.

Advertisement

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is all set to hit the big screen on September 5, 2025. The film is expected to be wrapped up by April 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali’s next with Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri titled Idiots of Istanbul