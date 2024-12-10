Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar kickstarts shooting for Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy; movie to hit theaters on THIS date

It wasn’t long ago that Akshay Kumar announced his collaboration with acclaimed director Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited any updates. Now, the wait is over! Kumar took to social media to reveal that he has officially started shooting for the film. He also announced that Bhooth Bangla is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2026.

In the newly released poster for Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is depicted sitting on the rooftop of a spooky house, holding a lantern in the darkness. He is dressed in a white shirt paired with a blue half-coat, a lungi, and shoes with socks.

The post read, "eyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshan.official as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today. Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye."

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section to express excitement for the release date. One fan wrote, "Guru ji best release date select ki hai , poster bhi dhamaka lag raha hai." Another one wrote, "Director - Priyadarshan (blockbuster for sure)." Someone wrote, "Thank you very much sir for this Amazing. can't wait to see you with priyan sir."

One fan wrote, "The OG Duo is back again, Akshay - Priyadarshan." Someone wrote, "2026 time le lo sir ji lekin movie chahiye ekdam blockbuster." Another fan wrote, "OG Khiladi is back, can’t wait for the long awaited Akshay X Priyadarshan reunion." One fan commented, "Sir Bhoot Bangla movie blockbuster hogi."

One fan wrote, "Can't wait For your film #AkshayKumar Sir Aapki #BHOOTHBANGLA Ye Film #Blockbuster Hogi Best wishes For Entire Team."

Earlier while making the first announcement through social media, Akshay shared his excitement about reuniting with director Priyadarshan after 14 years for their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Reflecting on the collaboration, he described it as a long-awaited dream project and expressed his enthusiasm for the journey ahead.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor. It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Bali.

On the work front, Kumar has several other projects in the pipeline including Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and an untitled Dharma Productions project with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

