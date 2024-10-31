7 upcoming Akshay Kumar movies that are among most awaited ones in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor will next be seen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again. He also has a number of other films lined up that are among the most-awaited by fans. In this piece, let’s have a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies that you wouldn't want to miss.

7 upcoming Akshay Kumar movies to look forward to:



1. Singham Again

Akshay Kumar’s next movie is Singham Again. It marks the fifth installment in the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. Akshay will be reprising the role of Veer Sooryavanshi in the action drama. The stellar ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

The film is slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, the festive occasion of Diwali. In Singham Again, Bajirao Singham will be following the clues hidden in the Ramayana to rescue his wife Avni. Akshay’s character has been inspired by Garuda.

2. Sky Force

Another upcoming Akshay Kumar movie is Sky Force. It is based on true events and will showcase India's first and deadliest airstrike. The film was officially announced in 2023. The cast also features Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer. Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur are directing the film.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Sky Force is targeting a release date of January 24, 2025. A source close to the development stated, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and team feel that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. It's high on action, drama, emotions, thrills, and on top of it, has a lot of patriotism as well. It's set against the backdrop of India's first ever air strike on Pakistan, and the film has shaped up very well.”

3. Untitled film on C. Sankaran Nair

Next on our list of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies is an untitled film, which, as per the official announcement, is about the “shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday are also part of this film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

4. Jolly LLB 3

One of the most highly anticipated Akshay Kumar upcoming movies is the courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 3. The Subhash Kapoor directorial also features Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Jolly LLB 3 will hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

A source revealed, “The film will release on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on account of Mahavir Jayanti and then reap the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday on Monday, April 14 as well. It’s a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3.”

5. Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is the next part of the famous franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set against the backdrop of a cruise trip. It is slated to arrive in theaters on June 6, 2025.

6. Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is another exciting project in Akshay’s lineup. This one also has an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more. The adventure comedy is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film’s official announcement was made in 2023. It is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Jyoti Deshpande.

7. Bhooth Bangla

On September 9, 2024, Akshay Kumar treated his fans on his birthday with a new film announcement. He shared the first look of his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which will be directed by Priyadarshan. The actor-director duo is reuniting after 14 years.

According to Pinkvilla’s sources, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi have joined the cast. Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor. It will be released in 2025.

There are other Akshay Kumar upcoming movies that haven’t officially been announced yet. One of them is Hera Pheri 3. Which movie are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below.

