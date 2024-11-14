Mukesh Khanna calls Tiger Shroff ‘child among children' and admits he does not have ‘stature’ to play Shaktimaan: ‘For God’s sake…’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his iconic portrayal of Shaktimaan, has sparked controversy once again with his comments about the casting of the superhero role. After criticizing Ranveer Singh as unsuitable for Shaktimaan, he has now turned his attention to Tiger Shroff. He believes Shroff lacks the 'stature' to portray the evolved character, even going so far as to describe him as 'a child among children'. Khanna emphasized that Shaktimaan is meant to be a more mature, evolved figure.

In a recent interview with ABP’s Entertainment Live, Mukesh Khanna explained why Tiger Shroff can’t play Shaktimaan. He stated that if the actor told a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the child would likely respond, “Tu baith jaa (Sit down),” highlighting his belief that Shroff doesn't have the right presence for the role.

Mukesh Khanna criticized Tiger Shroff for lacking the necessary gravitas to play Shaktimaan and said, "He is still a child among children, that’s his image. He doesn’t have the stature that one needs to play Shaktimaan." He stated that the superhero's power comes from his wisdom and seriousness, not just physical strength.

Khanna emphasized that Shaktimaan is an evolved character, not a mindless brawler. "Shaktimaan isn’t a brainless brawler. He has a seriousness, he is wise. He is an evolved person, for God’s sake," the actor added.

Mukesh also shared that Shaktimaan's costume, crafted from the five elements, gives him immense power—something Tiger doesn’t embody with his current image. He added that Shaktimaan's strength lies in his character, not in flashy suits like Iron Man or superhuman origins like Superman.

Recently, he hosted a special event where he announced the new season of the iconic Shaktimaan role. During the event, he took the opportunity to interact with the media and talked about the casting of Shaktimaan, clarifying that despite Ranveer Singh waiting 2.5 hours in his office, the decision ultimately rests with the producer.

While praising Ranveer's acting skills and enthusiasm for the role, Mukesh Khanna emphasized that the producer, not the actor, decides the casting. He firmly stated, "Shaktimaan kaun banega woh mai decide karunga. Dekho actor nahi woh producer casting karta hai, actor producer ki casting nahi karta. Mere office mein aake app bolo mujhe Shaktimaan banna hai, it's not allowed."

(I will decide who will become Shaktimaan because it's a producer's call and not an actor's decision. You come into my office and say, 'I want to be Shaktimaan.' It's not allowed).

Meanwhile, on November 10, 2024, Khanna took to his social media to share the exciting news of the return of Shaktimaan along with a teaser for the upcoming show, sparking fans' anticipation.

