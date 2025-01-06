Ajay Devgn reveals THIS reason why his film Azaad is ‘special’ to him; talks about bond with nephew Aaman Devgan: ‘Mere bete jaisa nahi but…’

Ajay Devgn's film Azaad, featuring his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in their acting debuts, holds special significance for him. At the trailer launch, Ajay shared that Aaman is not like his son as he regards him as his own son.

At the trailer launch of Azaad, Ajay Devgn opened up about the personal significance of the film. He shared that it's special for two reasons and added, “First that iss film mein 2 naye bachche launch kiye jaa rahe hain. Both very talented. (First, because two new actors are being launched in it. Both are very talented).

He continued, “Ek jo meri colleague aur mere dost ki beti hai (Rasha Thadani). Aur ek Aaman, jo mere bete jaisa nahi, but beta hai.” (One is the daughter of my colleague and friend, and the other, Amaan, who is not just like my son, he is my son).

Ajay also praised Azaad director Abhishek Kapoor for his remarkable ability to launch new stars, calling him patient and nurturing. He highlighted that Kapoor doesn’t merely ‘tolerate’ new talent but helps them grow.

The actor further applauded the debut performances of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, noting that they had done an excellent job in the film.

Meanwhile, Azaad, set before India's independence, follows Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider escaping British oppression. His quest to recover his lost horse is aided by Aaman Devgan's character.

Rasha Thadani plays a royal family member, while Diana Penty portrays Ajay's love interest. The movie is scheduled for release on January 17, 2025.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad blends intense action with emotional depth. It explores love, loyalty, and courage against the backdrop of struggle.

