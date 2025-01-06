Kajol is a ‘proud’ aunt as she gives shout-out to trailer of Ajay Devgn and nephew Aaman Devgan’s Azaad: ‘If wishes were horses…’
Kajol shared a heartfelt shout-out for her nephew, Aaman Devgan, as the trailer for his debut film Azaad, also starring Ajay Devgn, dropped. The trailer, released on January 6, is already generating buzz!
Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani are set to make their acting debut in the upcoming film Azaad. On January 6, the trailer was launched in Mumbai. Following this, Aaman's aunt, Kajol, took to social media to share a heartfelt shoutout, expressing her pride and excitement for his debut.
Kajol took to Instagram Stories to share the trailer of Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan’s film Azaad, and gave him a heartfelt shoutout. She expressed pride and wished him success, writing, “If wishes were horses, I would wish for this one! So proud of you @aamandevgan! And so many more congratulations to come!”
The trailer for Azaad has been unveiled, setting the stage for a pre-independence romantic drama. Ajay Devgn portrays a fierce rebel who mentors Aaman Devgan in horse riding.
The trailer teases a royal romance between Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, while Diana Penty adds depth as Ajay’s love interest. The dynamic visuals and intense drama promise a captivating story of love and rebellion.
The trailer for Azaad was launched with the caption, “Kuch rishton ko hum chunte; aur kuch humein....#AzaadTrailer out now. Witness the adventure of #Azaad on big screens on 17th January 2025.”
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad combines high-stakes action with rich emotional storytelling. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, and courage, set against a backdrop of pre-independence struggles.
With an engaging narrative and captivating performances, Azaad promises to be an unforgettable cinematic journey. Mark your calendars for January 17, 2025, when the film hits theaters.
