Will Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn come together for a Drishyam crossover? Veteran actor REACTS

Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise is loved by fans across the globe. It was even remade in Hindi, starring Ajay Devgn. While fans have been waiting for an update on Drishyam 3 for some time, he recently spilled the beans about it.

During an interview with India Today Digital, Mohanlal was asked whether there will be a crossover in Drishyam featuring Ajay Devgn. Responding to the question, he said, "I have no idea. Let it happen. I will also pray for that." While the actor seemingly dodged the questions, his fans became excited about the possibility of watching him with the Bollywood star in Drishyam.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mohanlal opened up about the film series. He said, "People are asking why aren’t we doing Drishyam 3. The thing is, it is not an easy thing. It is a great responsibility. It is more than just bringing out a film."

"See, normally it is a big challenge to bring out a sequel is a big challenge. People would always compare the movie with the first movie. Now, people are saying the second movie was looking so good, and when are you coming out with three, but it doesn’t happen like that," the Malayalam star added.

Mohanlal eventually wrapped up his response, stating that the entire team is actively working on developing a third film. He even joked, suggesting that anyone could share their story ideas or concepts for the sequel.

Mohanlal was recently seen in the film Barroz 3D. The film hit the big screens on December 25. Unfortunately, the veteran actor's directorial debut received an underwhelming response at the box office despite its hype.

Moving ahead, the actor is all set to share screen space with Shobana in Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film. He will also play the main lead in L2: Empuraan. He has also joined hands with Mammootty for the tentatively titled film MMMN.

