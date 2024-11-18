Ajay Devgn turned down Vivek Oberoi’s role in Hrithik’s Krrish 3 due to THIS reason, reveals Rakesh Roshan: ‘Aap to compromise karenge nahi’

Krrish 3, starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi, became a huge success. Now, director Rakesh Roshan revealed that he first offered Vivek’s role to Ajay Devgn. However, Ajay turned it down, stating he couldn't play a villain and added even Rakesh wouldn’t compromise on the role. This comes years after Ajay had declined Salman Khan’s part in Karan Arjun due to personal reasons.

In a recent interview with News 18, director Rakesh Roshan revealed that he initially envisioned Ajay Devgn for the role of Kaal, the villain in Krrish 3. However, Ajay turned down the part, which ultimately went to Vivek Oberoi. Rakesh explained that Ajay felt that as a hero, it wouldn’t sit right for him to be defeated by another hero in the film.

Rakesh Roshan shared that he and Ajay Devgn never had the opportunity to work together, despite his desire to. He praised Ajay as a ‘very fine actor’ who always leaves a significant impact in every film. Rakesh mentioned that he did approach Ajay for the role eventually played by Vivek Oberoi in Krrish 3, but unfortunately, they couldn’t collaborate at that time.

Rakesh shared that when he approached Ajay for the role, he acknowledged the story and screenplay were excellent but expressed his hesitation. He recalled Ajay saying, "Rakesh ji mere liye ye karna thoda mushkil hoga kyunki main bhi hero hoon. Mujhe end mein maare, acha nahi lagega. Aur aap toh compromise karenge nahi." (It will be difficult for me to play the part because even I am hero. If I am killed in the end, it won’t look nice and you won’t compromise on the story).

The director responded, agreeing that he wouldn’t compromise, which is why he was presenting the full script. Ultimately, Ajay turned down the offer.

Krrish stands as one of the most successful franchises in Bollywood, with Krrish 3 having hit theaters in 2013. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan in the titular role, became a massive blockbuster. Now, director Rakesh Roshan has announced Krrish 4, much to the excitement of fans.

In addition to this, Rakesh is gearing up for the re-release of Karan Arjun as the iconic film celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

