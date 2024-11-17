Ajay Devgn claims there is ‘lack of unity’ in Bollywood as compared to South; Akshay Kumar reveals not charging money if movie fails

Amid the heated debate over soaring entourage costs and stars not receiving full payments, Singham Again actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn recently shared their perspectives. Devgn emphasized Bollywood's lack of unity compared to the South Indian film industry, while he and Kumar also revealed that they don't take payment if a film fails or doesn't turn a profit. The duo added that most actors charge based on the expected revenue recoveries of the project.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn discussed the issue of actors' salaries in relation to inflated film budgets.

Akshay acknowledged that, in many cases, actors do not earn any money, while Ajay clarified that fees are determined by the nature of the script, film, or project.

Akshay echoed Ajay's views, explaining that many actors now opt for profit-sharing agreements instead of upfront fees. He noted that under this arrangement, actors earn a share of the profits if the film succeeds but receive nothing if it fails, ensuring they share the financial risk with producers.

The Sarfira actor also highlighted that there are times when there is no profit to share, requiring actors to forgo their remuneration entirely, which he attributed to their passion for filmmaking.

During the summit, Devgn criticized the lack of camaraderie within Bollywood, contrasting it with the unity seen in the South Indian film industries. Responding to a question about the differences between the two, Ajay stated that Bollywood struggles with cohesion among its members.

Kumar agreed, acknowledging the industry's limited unity and seeking Ajay's perspective. Ajay reiterated his stance, emphasizing that while box office openings depend on various factors, he admires how the South industry collectively supports its members, a trait he feels Bollywood lacks.

However, he clarified that top stars like himself, Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan share a strong and harmonious relationship.

During the session, Ajay Devgn revealed that he is currently working on his next directorial project, which will also feature Akshay Kumar.

He mentioned that although the announcement was planned for a later date, the event provided a fitting platform to share the news. Akshay expressed his excitement, stating that being directed by Ajay would be a great experience.