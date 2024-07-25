Akshay Kumar admits being financially cheated by couple of producers; shares how he deals with such situations

With consecutive flops, lately, superstar Akshay Kumar has been going through a rough patch in his career. Akshay's latest film, Sarfira has joined the list of his movies that failed at the box office in recent years.

Amidst this, Akshay has revealed that he has been a victim of financial "cheating" in his profession.

Akshay Kumar talks about getting cheated at work

During a new episode of Abundantia Entertainment's Sarfiri Baatein ft. Ghazal Alagh on YouTube, Akshay Kumar opened up about being financially cheated in his career.

The Sarfira actor said that he has been subjected to cheating incidents in his life.

"Ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain and it's cheating only. (It has happened to me. A few producers haven't cleared my dues yet)," the superstar shared.

Akshay shared that he detaches from someone who cheats on him.

"Uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, Chup ho jaata hoon apna side mein nikal jaata hoon (I just don't talk to that person after that. I go quiet and leave from sideway)," he added.

When Akshay Kumar spoke about his 'overexposure' of films

Earlier in an interview, Akshay Kumar shared his opinion on signing multiple films in a year. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said that if he picks one film in two years, there is no "guarantee" that it will mint money at the box office.

Akshay shared that he has witnessed such practice in Bollywood where actors sign one film and it flops, resulting in zero projects for the next year. Khiladi Kumar added that it is about balancing commerce with creativity.

Akshay Kumar's recent flop films

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar's series of flops before Sarfira are Bachchhan Paandey, Samraat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Mission Raniganj. It also includes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that was released earlier this year.

Also starring Radhikka Madan and Paresh Rawal, Sarfira was released in theatres on July 12 this year. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara directed the recently released film.

Meanwhile, Akshay has upcoming films like Khel Khel Mein, Skyforce, Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

