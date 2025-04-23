35 Chinna Vishayam Illa OTT release: Here's where you can watch Nivetha Thomas starrer comedy drama online in Tamil

35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is the Tamil version of the comedy-drama film titled 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu. Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, the movie was well received by the audience despite clashing with Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT in theaters. If you haven't watched it yet, don’t worry, the film will soon be available for streaming in Tamil on OTT.

Where to watch 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

35 Chinna Vishayam Illa will start streaming on Aha Tamil. While the OTT platform hasn’t revealed the exact release date, they have confirmed that the film will premiere sometime this week.

Official trailer and plot of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

The story of the film revolves around a humble Brahmin family in Tirupati. Saraswati is a homemaker and her husband Prasad works as a bus conductor. Their sons, Arun and Varun, bring joy to their simple middle-class life. Arun, the elder child, is curious and full of questions. His biggest confusion lies in understanding how zero adds value to other numbers. Despite poor performance in maths, he is promoted till Grade 6.

A new teacher, Chanakya Varma, joins the school. He is strict, and competitive, and calls students by their math scores. Arun, always asking questions, gets on his nerves and things take a turn when Chanakya suggests moving his friend Pavan to a different school. Arun is shattered while Chanakya’s advice demotes him to Grade 5.

Prasad agrees to this, but Saraswati is furious and Arun is soon challenged to score 35 marks in the finals. What happens next in the movie is for you to watch online.

Cast and crew of 35 Chinna Vishayam Illa

35 Chinna Vishayam Illa is a heartfelt drama written and directed by Nanda Kishore Emani. The film features an impressive cast including Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Bhagyaraj, Krishna Teja, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Gautami, Arun Dev, Abhay, and others. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the movie is produced by Siddharth Rallapalli and Srujan Yarabolu.

