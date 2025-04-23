The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Reveals Sometimes Wishing They Did Not Come Out as Non-Binary; Know Why

Bella Ramsey is one of those celebrities who always gives unfiltered responses when answering questions. This time, the performer candidly spoke about sometimes wishing they hadn’t come out as non-binary, but ultimately feeling it was the right decision.

During a conversation with The Guardian, the actor reflected on their choice to make their gender identity public. In the interview, the Game of Thrones star admitted that a part of them looks back and wishes they hadn’t come out, because they did not want it to become a "headline and a big thing." They continued, "And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation.”

Ramsey told the outlet that it has been a “mixed bag,” but overall, they believe it was a “good thing,” allowing them to live more openly without feeling like they were “keeping a secret.”

The Catherine Called Birdy actor reportedly said that while they will still “talk about it,” they no longer want it to be the “focus.” Ramsey stated, “I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it, basically.”

Speaking about being candid and unfiltered, Ramsey also opened up during a chat with iHeartRadio about a question they were repeatedly asked during the HBO show’s three-week press tour.

The performer revealed that they were frequently asked about the age gap between their character, Ellie, who was 14 in the first season, and the character’s age in season 2, which is 19. Many wanted to know how Ramsey “prepared” to portray an older version of Ellie.

Ramsey shared that they and Ellie have “grown up,” and that there wasn’t much to tell, adding, “I’ve got nothing to say to you.”

The actor continued, saying they expected to be asked that same question repeatedly over the coming weeks, and added, “So, no offense to everyone asking that question, but that’s the question I am a little bit sick of.”

The hype surrounding Ramsey’s HBO show seems to have increased, especially after the latest episode of season 2 — which aired on April 20 — delivered explosive twists and turns.

Audiences can catch new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 weekly on MAX and JioHotstar.

