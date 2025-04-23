Thudarum Advance Box Office Update: Bookings open in Kerala for Mohanlal and Shobana starrer

It’s not every week that Malayalam cinema fans get back-to-back excitement from Mohanlal. With L2: Empuraan still running strong in theaters, his next film Thudarum has kicked off its journey with a bang. Advance bookings opened today in Kerala, and the response has been nothing short of electrifying. Tickets are being booked at lightning speed, hitting over 10,000 per hour on BookMyShow within just 80 minutes.

Thudarum is an action-comedy crime drama directed by Tharun Moorthy and co-written by K. R. Sunil. The film stars Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles, marking a warm reunion that has excited long-time fans, as they used to be a super hit pair back then. Shanmugham, a cab driver who has an emotional bond with his black Ambassador vehicle, is portrayed by Mohanlal. His life and personality undergo a significant change when the car vanishes for no apparent reason.

A rising feeling of mystery and several touching moments between Shobana and the hero are hinted at in the trailer. Viewers' attention has been piqued by the final photo, which suggests something deeper than just a missing car. Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and others are among the film's impressive supporting cast. The music by Jakes Bejoy adds an emotional layer that’s already catching attention. The vintage-styled poster, designed using AI, has helped set the tone.

Building on the nationwide buzz that Mohanlal earned with Empuraan, Thudarum will also be released in Telugu with the same title. The trailer received a warm response there as well, especially for its quirky yet intense storyline. There’s no quiet buildup here. Thudarum is charging ahead and the advance sales prove there is strong audience interest. Whether or not it reaches the same box office heights as Empuraan, this family drama wrapped in mystery has already made its mark.

