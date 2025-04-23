Box Office: Alappuzha Gymkhana beats Rekhachitram to emerge 2nd highest Mollywood grosser of 2025; L2 Empuraan remains at top

Mollywood just witnessed a major shift in the 2025 box office rankings. The young star Naslen K Gafoor has officially arrived in style. His latest release Alappuzha Gymkhana, a spirited sports drama, has raced past the mystery crime drama Rekhachitram to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

In just 12 days, Alappuzha Gymkhana has racked up impressive numbers. Domestically, the film collected Rs 37.10 crore, while its overseas total stands at Rs 19 crore (USD 2.22 million), bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 56.10 crore. This puts it just ahead of Rekhachitram, which has a lifetime gross of Rs 57.3 crore and has comfortably held its spot until now.

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko and starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, Rekhachitram was a complex tale that combined elements of history and crime which caters only to a limited section of adult audience. However, director Khalid Rehman's Alappuzha Gymkhana seems to have appealed more to children and family audiences due to its humorous storyline and emphasis on sports.

This achievement is made even more significant by Naslen's journey. He is already on par with the top names in the industry at the age of 24, having only been an actor for six years. However, there is one more peak to climb. L2: The highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 is still Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

But the story is far from finished. This Thursday, Mohanlal will be back in theaters with Tharun Moorthy's action-comedy criminal drama Thudarum. The movie, which co-stars Shobana, has already garnered a lot of interest amongst movie lovers, thanks to its trailer, and the advance sales have been extremely successful. Going by this, Thudarum poses more competition to Alappuzha Gymkhana during its end-of-the-run days at the Kerala Box Office.

Even while Alappuzha Gymkhana is still thriving, it is currently up against a significant test of consistency. The Mollywood box office race just became much more thrilling with Thudarum's arrival.

