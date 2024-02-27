Akshay Kumar amusingly reveals what makes him and Tiger Shroff curse at his producer and director; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined stars in Bollywood. He is often asked about how he manages to maintain a healthy lifestyle while working in the entertainment industry which often demands working in odd hours. The actor who is currently promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan goes to sleep on time and wakes up before sunrise, something that is unimaginable for a lot of people. Recently, Akshay opened up about how he and his BMCM co-star Tiger Shroff curse their producer and director when they have to work at night. He also shared how one can enjoy some personal time by waking up early in the day.

Akshay Kumar on cursing his producer and director

During an onstage conversation at Amar Ujala Samvad, Akshay Kumar said, “I like doing a day shift. He (Tiger) is also a day person." He jokingly added, "When we have night shifts both of us curse producer and director so much. I don’t understand how people wake up at night but sometimes, when you have work, you have to stay awake,”

Akshay Kumar on enjoying his me time in the early morning

The star also spoke about the importance of waking up early and how it allows him to have some me time. He said, “My day starts at 4 am - 4.30 am. I sleep early by 9 pm - 9.30 pm”. He added as a joke “That is the only free time I get with myself because that time my wife and children are sleeping and there is no stress!”

Advertisement

Talking about how every man needs 2-3 hours of me time, he said, “Every man needs 2-3 hours. I would tell all of you to have 2-3 hours where you are alone with yourself. That is the best time when nobody is bothering you. You don’t have to exercise at that time. You can just sit down, think, just gaze.”

On being asked if he checks his phone during that time, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, “Phone to bilkul nahi, Instagram nahi (No phone at all, No Instagram). Then I start my workout for 1 - 1.30 hours. By that time my children are awake. Then I have breakfast and go to work and come back in evening.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an upcoming big-budget action entertainer starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been meticulously filmed across an array of breathtaking locations, spanning Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. This extensive backdrop sets the stage for the film's grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals, heightening anticipation among audiences. The film is slated for release on Eid 2024 i.e. April 9.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Sarfira, Sky Force, Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, and more.

Sarfira will be the immediate next release of Akshay after BMCM. It's a Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which was based on the life of G.R. Gopinath who founded Air Deccan. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, Suriya, and, Jyotika among others.

Earlier titled Start Up, Sarfira will be released on July 12th this year.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's trip to Lucknow marred with ruckus; here's why